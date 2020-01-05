Auburn police searching for suspect in Friday night business shooting

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Police Department is looking for a man suspected of firing a gun inside a business, resulting in the injury of a teen.
Auburn police Capt. Clarence Stewart says the incident happened Friday night at a business in the 1600 block of Opelika Road. Police units arrived around 10:26 p.m. where they learned a 17-year-old was injured in the incident and transported to East Alabama Medical Center by private vehicle. Stewart says the teen was treated for a non-life-threatening injury and released.
There were no other injuries reported in the incident.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Detective Section at 334-501-3140 or leave a message on the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.
