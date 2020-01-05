Frazer United responds to proposed United Methodist Church split

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A group of United Methodist Church leaders from around the world is proposing a plan to split the denomination over disagreements about gay marriage.
The agreement would create a new “traditionalist Methodist" denomination that will continue to practice the ban on same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy.
In the past, Methodist clergy faced discipline for performing same-sex marriages or identifying as LGBTQ, but many progressive churches have defied such prohibitions. The proposal would allow the churches that would be forming the new denomination to keep their buildings. However, the split is not official yet.
Frazer United Methodist Church released the following statement in response to the proposed split:
"Recently, representatives of influence groups from across the spectrum of the United Methodist Church announced a proposal to resolve the deep divisions that have plagued our denomination through an amicable and mutually respectful separation which would allow conferences and local churches who wish to form a new denominational expression of Methodism to do so while keeping their properties and assets.
To be clear, this is an unofficial agreement which must now be translated into a formal proposal that will be presented for a vote at our General Conference, the only body which speaks for the whole Church, which will meet in May of this year. If implemented, a subsequent vote of our Alabama-West Florida Conference would also have to take place, perhaps as early as our annual meeting in June 2020. A full separation, if implemented, would probably not be complete until at least 2021.
While we do not celebrate the prospect of a separation within our denomination, in light of the long and painful process that has led to this point we are hopeful that an agreement like this represents a step towards a resolution that will allow all parties to once again focus on our mission to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world.
We ask for prayers that the delegates to our General Conference will be given grace and wisdom, so that even in the midst of our deep disagreements, we may honor Christ in the way that we treat one another. We are confident the God who raised Jesus from the dead will also make a way to use even our flaws and failures to grow us in love for God and love for one another and to work all things ultimately for good."
The 2020 general conference will be held in Minneapolis.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.