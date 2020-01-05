Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

REXBURG, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have searched the home of an Idaho man linked to the suspicious death of his first wife and the disappearance of his two new stepchildren. On Friday, investigators executed a search warrant on Chad Daybell's house where his first wife Tammy Daybell was found dead in October. Chad Daybell married a woman named Lori shortly after. The search warrant was also in connection to the disappearance of the second wife's children, 7-year-old Joshua Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, who haven't been seen since September. The parents initially said the youngest was in Arizona but police believe that was a lie. Authorities haven't said why they got the warrant or what they found.