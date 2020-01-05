Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — An 18-year-old suspect in the slayings of a 26-year-old South Carolina mother and her 1-year-old son has been arrested in Georgia, nearly three weeks after the deaths. Two other suspects are still being sought. News outlets report Thomas Anthony Henderson is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Mel’isha Jackson and her son, Elijah. The mother and son were shot to death Dec. 17 at an apartment complex in Graniteville, South Carolina, in Aiken County. Aiken County officials have said the victims were not the intended targets of the shooting, which is believed to be gang-related.