Sunny and cool Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunshine and chilly temperatures will stick around for the second half of the weekend! Sunday will start on a cold note with temperatures in the 30s.
We’ll warm into the 50s later in the afternoon under abundant sunshine.
We stay dry Monday as highs move into the 60s. Monday night and Tuesday, a few showers are possible, but it won’t be the washout.
We did experience a washout this past week though, and we are still feeling the impacts from all that rain. It is causing flooding issues, especially along the Tombigbee, Black Warrior, Cahaba and Alabama River (downstream of Montgomery, mostly).
We’re drier and cooler Wednesday, then stay dry on Thursday. By Friday, we’ll watch another system approach, and this one could be stronger. We’ll keep you updated on the storm potential as next weekend approaches.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.