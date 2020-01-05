Watching next weekend’s storm threat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Enjoy this sunny and dry second half to your weekend! Next weekend could be stormy, brining the possibility of severe weather. Let’s dive in.
First things first, sunshine and chilly temperatures will stick around today. After a cold start in the 30s, temperatures will warm into the 50s later this afternoon.
We stay dry Monday as highs move into the 60s. Monday night and Tuesday, a few showers are possible, but it won’t be a washout. We did experience a washout this past week though, and we are still feeling the impacts. There are flooding issues along the Tombigbee River, with localized flooding along other rivers in our area.
We’ll be drier and cooler Wednesday, then stay dry on Thursday. By Friday, we’ll watch another storm system system approach.
FIRST ALERT: There is a risk of tornadoes and damaging wind gusts Saturday and Saturday night. It’s a long way out, and things could change, so make sure to check back in for updates throughout the week. We’ll keep you updated.
