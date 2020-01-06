3 arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually exploit child

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three suspects have been arrested after a “lengthy comprehensive investigation” into allegations they were attempting to sexually exploit a child, according to Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman.
Randy Earl Bryant, 42, of Dozier; Bogdan Kevyn Little, 19, of Greenville; and Andrew Kark Halford, 31, of River Falls, were arrested and transported to the county jail.
All three are charged with one count of electronic solicitation of a child, while Little and Halford both face an additional charge (two for Halford) of transmitting obscene material to a child by computer.
“The investigation was a collaborative effort and took several weeks to complete,” Turman said, adding “this type of investigation can be exhausting with the man-hours involved to include working around the clock, in addition to working a regular investigations schedule.”
All three are being held at the Covington County Jail. Bryant is facing a bond of $60,000, while Little’s is $120,000 and Halford’s is $180,000.
“We must protect our children and this investigation was a real eye-opener,” the sheriff explained. “I foresee more of these type investigations in the future.”
