Man reported missing in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a missing Valley man.
According to the sheriff’s office, family members reported Todd Peter Daigle, 47, missing early Monday morning. Deputies went to Daigle’s residence but were unable to locate him.
Daigle is described as being 5’7” tall, weighing 190 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Daigle is permanently disabled and is believed to be traveling in a blue 1984 AMG van with black rims, the sheriff’s office said.
Daigle was last seen in the 100 block of Lee Road in Valley.
If you have seen Daigle or know where he is, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.
