Father and daughter killed in plane crash at Cullman Co. Regional Airport

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - A father and daughter were killed Sunday in a plane crash at the Cullman County Regional Airport.
The victim’s have been identified by the Cullman Co. Coroner as 40-year-old Tyler Wesley Walker and 10-year-old Brooklyn Walker. Both are from Vinemont.
The crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Cullman Regional Airport General Manager Ben Harrison says It is unclear how many people were on the plane at the time of the crash. The crash did not happen on the runway and the runway has since been cleared to reopen.
The National Transportation Safety board will be on the scene tomorrow to investigate the incident and another update is expected around noon.
When asked about the nature of the crash, Harrison stated that in his seven years at the airport, he had “Never see anything of this magnitude”
This is a developing story. Please check back for more information.
