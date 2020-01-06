Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

RISING RENTS-SCHOOLS
Rising Tucson rents hitting schools amid housing crisis
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — An analysis has found that rising rents in Tucson are pushing families out of apartment complexes and disrupting children's school year. Mapping by the Arizona Daily Star shows that two school districts _ Tucson Unified and Amphitheater Unified _ have been hardest hit by evictions. Those evictions are a reflection of Tucson’s housing crisis for lower-income residents. In some neighborhoods, when rents rise quickly in large rental complexes near a school, a number of students might suddenly have to leave their classrooms at once. Over the last year, the cost for a rental unit in Tucson increased by an average of $53 per month, though some apartment complexes saw rent increases in the hundreds.
Navajo Nation eyes proposed Department of Medical Examiners
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation says it is working with Congress to fund the tribe's proposed Department of Medical Examiners. The Gallup Independent reports Navajo Law and Order Committee Chairwoman Eugenia Charles-Newton says the panel is seeking full funding amid overworked criminal investigators. Navajo criminal investigators have been handling deaths on the sprawling Navajo Nation that is located in three states. Navajo criminal investigators have been devoting about 40% of their time to serve as coroners. This has also created a problem when it comes to recruiting criminal investigators because they turn down the job discouraged by the extra duty of coroner.
Advocate: Colorado River Basin states need to cut water use
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A longtime water conservation advocate says Arizona and the other Lower Colorado River Basin states need to cut their water use more and faster. The Arizona Daily Star reports Sustainable Waters president Brian Richter says Arizona, California, and Nevada need to slash total water use by 18% from their 2000-2018 average to bring Lakes Mead and Powell into a long-term state of balance. He says the decrease would push the river’s falling reservoirs into sustainability. His remarks come despite last year’s approval by all Colorado River basin states of a drought plan that will reduce water use some but not nearly that much in the short term.
Tucson library offering homeless patrons food, resources
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Like many city libraries, the library in downtown Tucson is a crucial refuge for people experiencing homelessness. But staff at the Valdez Main Library want to be even more of a resource for such men and women. The Arizona Daily Star reports that the library is now more than a year into its On the Streets program where librarians hold monthly meetings and homeless patrons can get a meal and connect with services. The program highlights a growing trend of public libraries providing social support in their communities.
Arizona ex-fire chief pleads guilty to theft charges
YUCCA, Ariz. (AP) — A former fire chief accused of embezzling $40,000 from his Arizona district has pleaded guilty to felony charges of theft. The Kingman Daily Miner reports Matthew J. Young entered his plea last week in connection with charges of theft and misuse of public monies. Young was indicted in July after he allegedly turned himself in to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and admitted to stealing about $40,000 from his department’s bank account from last January through July. According to investigators, Young used funds allegedly embezzled from the Yucca Fire District to purchase several guns, 3D printers, two boats and other items. He is scheduled to be sentenced at a Jan. 31 hearing.
Navajo maintains electric line that carried coal-fired power
KAYENTA, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is spending close to $2 million to maintain access to a transmission line that once carried power from a coal plant to western states. The Navajo Generating Station near Page shut down in November. The tribe acquired a 500-megawatt transmission line as part of an agreement with the owners of the power plant. The tribe recently approved the use of $1.9 million to pay for the annual costs of the line. The money goes to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. Tribal President Jonathan Nez says the tribe could use the transmission line or market it.
Arrest made in investigation into remains on Arizona trail
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona authorities investigating human remains found on a Tucson-area hiking trail have arrested a man on suspicion of auto theft of a vehicle belonging to a missing Oklahoma man. The Pima County Sheriff's Department says 21-year Daylan Jacob Thornton is a “person of interest" in connection with the remains found Tuesday in Pima Canyon. The identity of the person who died hasn't been established. Court records don't list an attorney for Thornton who could comment on the allegations. An autopsy didn't immediately establish a cause of death. Three mountain lions were found feeding on the remains but officials say they don't believe the animals killed the person.
No. 25 Arizona routs rival Arizona State 75-47
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Zeke Nnaji had 17 points and 11 rebounds, helping No. 25 Arizona open the Pac-12 season with an overpowering 75-47 win over rival Arizona State. The Wildcats had a size advantage inside and outscored Arizona State 50-18 in the paint. Arizona also outscored the Sun Devils 25-9 in fast-break points to quickly turn the rivalry game into a rout. Arizona State shot 31%, went 3 for 21 from 3-point range and was 8 of 19 on free throws.