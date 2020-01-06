Major delays, I-65 SB between Prattville and Montgomery after crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says two lanes of Interstate 65 southbound are closed after a crash between Prattville and Montgomery.
According to the alert, the multi-vehicle crash happened around the 175-mile marker, which is near the Millbrook-Coosada area. Two lanes are closed at this time. Emergency officials are on the scene.
Motorists report traffic in the area is heavily delayed.
If you are traveling in this direction, slow down and consider taking an alternate route.
