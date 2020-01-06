Man charged with robbing Montgomery business

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man after a business robbery Thursday.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Jimmy Davis, 22, is charged with robbery first degree.
The robbery happened on McGehee Road around 8:40 p.m. Duckett says the suspect robbed the business of money while using a knife. The suspect, known by employees, was identified as Davis.
Davis was taken into custody Friday. He was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $60,000 bond.
