Man charged with robbing Montgomery business

Man charged with robbing Montgomery business
Montgomery police have charged a man after a business robbery Thursday. (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA Staff | January 6, 2020 at 9:42 AM CST - Updated January 6 at 9:42 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man after a business robbery Thursday.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Jimmy Davis, 22, is charged with robbery first degree.

The robbery happened on McGehee Road around 8:40 p.m. Duckett says the suspect robbed the business of money while using a knife. The suspect, known by employees, was identified as Davis.

Davis was taken into custody Friday. He was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.