Montgomery sees tourism boost in 2019

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery rang in the new year with a record number of people.
“Having events like a New Year’s Eve celebration, the Camellia Bowl, those types of events fill in around the tourism season,” said Meg Lewis with the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce.
The city saw this type of growth all year long.
“Occupancy and room nights sold in Montgomery is on a growth trend for sure. In 2019, over 30,000 more hotel rooms were sold than in 2018. That’s growth,” said Lewis.
Travel-related expenditures were up nearly 16 percent last year.
“The state tourism department reported that travel-related expenditures were up near one billion [dollars] in Montgomery, and that was a 15.5 percent growth over the previous years,” Lewis said.
Lewis credits the recent growth to the attractions in and around downtown.
“Montgomery has become a destination for travelers both leisure tourists people who are traveling for their own enjoyment, or education - we’ve seen a lot of that in Montgomery especially as a result of the Equal Justice Initiatives work here and all of the other civil rights and historic destinations that make up Montgomery,” Lewis said.
Lewis said her goal was to see even more economic growth in 2020.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.