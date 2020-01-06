New same-day round trip flights to D.C. coming Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Beginning Tuesday, customers will be able to take same-day round trip flights to Washington D.C., from Montgomery Regional Airport.
Last July, MGM announced American Airlines will offer a new schedule for same-day, return flights between the Montgomery airport and Reagan National Airport (DCA) in D.C., meaning customers will be able to leave Montgomery on an early flight and return home later that evening.
American began non-stop service from MGM to DCA in June 2018, but the airline’s flight patterns required passengers remain overnight before returning.
The same-day flights are now available for purchase at aa.com.
