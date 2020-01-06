Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Limestone County

ELKMONT, AL (WAFF) - One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting.
Authorities tell us George Dison died at the scene. The shooting in Elkmont happened around 5 p.m. on Sunday night at a home on Sugar Way.
Deputies were called to the scene on Sugar Way on a report of domestic violence. It was the second call deputies received from that address on Sunday. The first call was made around 11 a.m.
Deputies were then called back to the home on a domestic violence report. That’s when deputies say Dison came out of the woods with a loaded shotgun, and pointed the gun at deputies.
The sheriff’s office tells us that’s when deputies shot and killed Dison.
“It’s not uncommon for us to have multiple calls at an address during the same day and you obviously have to take that into consideration as a deputy and you have to rely on your training but you have to understand that there could be an additional level of danger,” said Stephen Young, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
We expect to hear from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the case.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.