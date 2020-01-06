1 person killed in Guntersville elevator accident

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead following an accident involving an elevator at the Pilgrim’s Pride plant.
The incident happened on Monday at the company’s Guntersville facility located off Highway 227.
A spokesman with the Guntersville Police Department says one person was killed at the plant. A supervisor at the Guntersville Fire Department confirmed the death occurred as the result of a falling elevator.
The injured person was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. The identity of the victim has not been released.
Pilgrim’s Pride is an international company with chicken processing plants located in North America, Mexico, Puerto Rico and across Europe.
