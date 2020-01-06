Police: Man charged after pointing rifle at motorists, officer

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - A Millbrook man is being charged after police say he pointed a rifle at passing motorists and a police officer Sunday.
According to Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson, Larry W. Troutman, 66, is charged with menacing.
Johnson says the incident happened Sunday around 1:30 a.m. Officers were called to the area of Wade Street after several residents reported a man pointing a firearm towards passing vehicles. When the officer arrived in the area, he saw a suspect, later identified as Troutman, standing in the yard next to the roadway holding a rifle.
Johnson says as the officer approached Troutman in his patrol unit, Troutman raised a rifle in the direction of the officer. The officer was able to diffuse the situation and take him into custody without incident.
An investigation later discovered the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute between Troutman’s daughter and an ex-boyfriend.
“This was a very intense situation and we are very fortunate that there were no injuries or loss of life as a result,” Johnson said. “I applaud our officer’s actions, as he maintained his calm and composure, relied on his training, and was able to de-escalate this situation without using deadly force. While it is my understanding that the individual, in this case, was concerned for his daughter’s safety due to possible threats that had been made toward her, we received multiple complaints that an individual was brandishing a firearm towards passing motorists in the area.”
Troutman was taken to the Millbrook Police Department and later released on bond.
