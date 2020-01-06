Police: Man charged after woman shot at inside vehicle

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 24-year-old man has been charged after police say he shot into a vehicle with a woman inside.
Marjavius Walker, 24, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
According to Captain Regina Duckett, the charges are related to an incident that took place De. 29th around 9 p.m. in the 4000 block of Eastern Boulevard. A woman told officers that a person she knew shot at her while she was inside her vehicle. She was not injured.
Walker was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody Friday by U.S. Marshals, Duckett said.
Walker was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $30,000 bond.
