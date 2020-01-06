Police search for suspect in Ozark double murder

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Ozark Police are looking for a suspect in a double murder that took place Friday.
Ozark Police were called to a scene on County Road 123 where they found two men dead from gunshot wounds.
The victims have been identified as Kristhian Canales, 49, from Kissimmee, Florida; and Anthony L. Rodriguez, 30, from Lakeland, Florida.
The victims' bodies have been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for further investigation.
Investigators say they keyed in on two suspects within hours.
Xavier R. Newsome, 24, was arrested at his home in Daleville on Saturday morning. Natavious Jamal Antwan Vaughn, 23, also of Daleville, is wanted for Capital Murder.
Police say Vaughn is considered armed and dangerous.
Newsome and Vaughn face numerous capital murder charges.
