Soldiers from Ft. Benning’s 75th Ranger Regiment may be deployed to Middle East

FORT BENNING, Ga. -- The 28 remaining teams of the 2019 Best Ranger Competition begin day two events at Todd Field with various round-robin events April 13. The teams took part in a modified Army Combat Fitness Test; an Expert Infantry Badge weapons lane; a mortar event; a grenade assault course, and a dual-tower and knot-testing challenge. (U.S. Army photo by Markeith Horace, Maneuver Center of Excellence, Fort Benning Public Affairs) (Source: Markeith_Horace)