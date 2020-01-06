Teen struck by bullet in Dothan drive-by shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a teen was injured in a drive-by shooting in a Dothan parking lot Sunday.
The shooting happened in the 4800 block of Montgomery Highway. Investigators who arrived on the scene were told that an SUV drove through the parking lot and opened fire on a group of juveniles.
One of the bullets hit a 15-year-old in the ankle. The victim was treated and later released from an area hospital.
It’s unclear what the motive for the shooting was but the Dothan Police Department said it “takes this kind of act very seriously.”
No other details about the incident were immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call Dothan Police at 334-615-3000.
