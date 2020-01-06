19-year-old found fatally shot inside vehicle in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a homicide following the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, officers were called to the 700 block of Coliseum Boulevard Monday around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed into a pole. Inside the vehicle, officers found Erick Johnson, the driver, who had been fatally shot.
Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Duckett says an initial investigation indicates the shooting happened near the location of the vehicle.
The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. No arrests have been made and no other information is available to be released.
Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, secret witness at 625-4000 or police at 625-2831.
