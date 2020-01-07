4 arrested during visitation at Elmore Correctional Facility

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Four people were arrested during visitation at Elmore Correctional Facility Saturday.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, canines detected narcotics inside three vehicles during routine searches.
Kenyatta Graham, 41, of Camp Hill, and Adriana Halkias, 19, of Madison were charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Aaliyah Danner, 22, of Montgomery was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
A fourth person, Norman Mangione, 67, of Sylacauga, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after officers found marijuana in his pocket during a pre-visitation search, according to ADOC.
“The ADOC is committed to reducing illegal contraband by routinely providing a detection canine presence during visitations and shift changes, and conducting thorough pat searches on all visitors and staff who enter the facility,” ADOC officials said in a news release.
