2 children in serious condition after apartment fire in west B’ham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two children were transported to Children’s Hospital early Tuesday morning after being injured in an apartment fire in Ensley.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo says the child are both in serious condition. They are ages 2 and 5.
The fire happened at Warrior Terrace in the 3101 block of Court U.
“My wife had just gotten off work; apartment was glowing bright orange. She thought she hear some kids saying help. Fire department came, broke down the door and rescued the other kid," said resident Michael Manley.
We are working to learn more information.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.