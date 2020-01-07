Information sought after church van stolen in Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are investigating the theft of a church van and are asking the public for help in the case, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers
Authorities released a video that shows the 2006 white Chevrolet passenger van being stolen from Prattville Church of Christ on East Main Street on Dec. 18.
If you can help identify the suspect who took the van, call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Your tip could lead to a $5,000 reward.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.