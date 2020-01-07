Committee formed to discuss proposed occupational tax in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are new developments in the proposed occupational tax Montgomery city councilman Glen Pruitt is pushing.
The proposed tax, which would be paid by anyone who works in the city limits, has taken a step forward. Three members of the city council have been assigned to begin delving into the idea. The committee meets Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. in the public safety room at city hall.
Pruitt believes an occupational tax is necessary because of Montgomery’s crime problem.
“Public safety is a big issue in the city of Montgomery,” he said. “We do not have enough police officers, we do not have enough firemen, and crime is one of the big issues that we have in this city, and the only way to retain our officers and attract other officers is to pay them what they’re worth in today’s time.”
Pruitt wants to use the money the tax would generate to beef up the salaries in public safety such as police officers.
A number of Alabama cities have already implemented occupational taxes, including Auburn, Opelika and Birmingham. According the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama, Montgomery brings in less tax revenue per capita than almost any other major city in the state.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.