Geneva City Council closes portion of road teenagers crashed on Christmas night

GEVENA, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s been nearly two weeks since three Geneva teenagers died in a Christmas night car accident.
Since then there has been discussion in the community about whether or not the road should be closed. The Geneva City Council determined that at a meeting Monday night.
It only took about two minutes into the meeting to get a motion to close a portion of Westville Avenue. While closing the road can’t bring back the girls, perhaps it can prevent a tragedy like this from happening again.
With a unanimous vote, the Geneva city council decided to close a portion of Westville Avenue, which is hardly used.
There used to be houses along the portion near the levee, but they were wiped out by flooding in the 1960s.
While it's been decades since the road saw heavy use, this decision wasn't exactly made out of the blue.
“Apparently, these kids were using it for going over the hump,” said Geneva Mayor Frankie Lindsey. “It calls us now to close this road because we don’t want that to ever happen again.”
Cassidy Dunn, Emilee Fain, and Addyson Martin died in a wreck crossing over the levee on Westville Avenue Christmas night.
Friends and family have made a memorial at the scene of the accident, a memorial that people won’t be able to drive up to from now on.
"They won't be able to get to the hump from Highway 27 or Westville Avenue,” said Lindsey.
The council decided to put gates on both the entrance from Highway 27 and the East side of the levee. The only people that will be able to access it are property owners with a key to the gate.
"I'm all in favor,” said one of the property owners during the meeting.
Another person who was in favor is the grandmother of one of the girls.
"Let's just make things bigger and better and brighter for them to see,” said the grandmother.
The council also decided to put up speed bumps on River Street by Robert Fowler Park, where it crosses over the levee. Tuesday will be the first day back for Geneva High schoolers. The city council mentioned there will be grief counselors on campus.
Copyright 2020 WTVY. All rights reserved.