Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

PRISON UNREST-MISSISSIPPI
Foretold 'uprising' hits cash-starved Mississippi prisons
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Prison officials in Mississippi long ago warned that they needed money to hire more guards and pay them better or else the state's prison system could experience an "uprising." With five inmates killed, the uprising arrived last week. Five inmates were killed by fellow prisoners, with prison officials saying four of those died in violence between gangs. Now Mississippi leaders face a choice. They could pump millions more into the prison budget. Or they could try to resume stalled stalled efforts to release more people from prison. Or they could put a Band-Aid on the crisis with few long-term changes.
AP-US-MISSISSIPPI-DEATH-PENALTY-CASE
Mississippi DA leaves murder case after multiple trials
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi prosecutor says he won't decide whether to try a man a seventh time in a quadruple murder case. District Attorney Doug Evans filed a court order Monday recusing himself and asking the Mississippi attorney general's office to decide whether to try Curtis Flowers again in the death penalty case. On Dec. 16, Flowers was released from custody for the first time in 22 years after a judge granted a request for bail. Flowers was convicted four times in connection with the 1996 killings in Winona: twice for individual slayings and twice for all four. Two other trials involving all four deaths ended in mistrials.
MISSISSIPPI MEDICAID DIRECTOR
Mississippi Medicaid director staying in new administration
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The incoming governor of Mississippi says he will keep the state's Medicaid director. Republican Tate Reeves made the announcement Monday. Drew Snyder has been in charge of Medicaid for the past two years under current Gov. Phil Bryant. Snyder is an attorney. Reeves will be inaugurated as governor on Jan. 14. Medicaid is a government health insurance program for the needy. It is paid by federal and state tax dollars. The Mississippi Division of Medicaid has about 900 employees, and about 672,000 people are covered by the program.
ELECTION 2020-TRUMP-MISSISSIPPI
Trump qualifies for March 10 primary ballot in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — President Donald Trump's campaign has filed paperwork for him to appear on the March 10 Republican primary ballot in Mississippi. The qualifying papers and a $2,500 check were filed Monday at the state Republican headquarters by Gov.-elect Tate Reeves. He was accompanied by Gov. Phil Bryant, a fellow Republican. Reeves will be inaugurated Jan. 14. Mississippi Republican Party chairman Lucien Smith says Trump is the only Republican presidential candidate to file qualifying papers so far.
MISSISSIPPI LEGISLATURE
Mississippi legislators starting their new 4-year term
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers are being sworn in Tuesday to start the four-year term. Republicans control of both the House and the Senate. The opening day is filled with formalities. The House will elect Republican Philip Gunn for a third term as speaker. Republican Tate Reeves is completing his second term as lieutenant governor, and he will preside over the 52-member Senate on Tuesday and Wednesday. The next lieutenant governor, Republican Delbert Hosemann, will be inaugurated Thursday, with most other statewide elected officials. The House and Senate will both elect new people to the second-highest leadership post.
MISSING DOG
Diabetic Mississippi man reunited with missing service dog
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man with type 1 diabetes has been reunited with his missing service dog that was scared off by fireworks late last month. The black Labrador retriever named Bella was finally spotted Monday morning less than a mile from the Cokely family's home. News outlets report owner Jacob Cokely and his family had offered $1,000 for her safe return. Bella had run off in the St. Martin area on Dec. 30. Cokely says they were playing outside when she was startled by the early New Year's Eve fireworks. The 19-year-old Cokely has type 1 diabetes and says Bella is able to sense when he needs to take his medicine.