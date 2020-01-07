Mazda Toyota Manufacturing hiring 4,000 new team members

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - AIDT & Mazda Toyota Manufacturing want to add 4,000 new team members to their production team.
Production team members represent the largest percentage of the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing workforce. They will be responsible for the hands-on assembly of the 300,000 vehicles that will be manufactured at its 3.7 million square foot plant in Huntsville.
The first hiring phase of production team members will open on January 13, 2020 and continue on a rolling basis through 2022.
Applicants will begin online at Mazda Toyota where they will provide basic contact information, work history, and answer a few questions. Applicants who meet hiring criteria are then invited to take an online assessment, which includes a written portion.
Candidates who advance beyond the online assessment will then be invited to a “Day of Work Assessment”, which will place the applicant in a simulated plant environment to assess their skills at various tasks. This will help ensure that qualified candidates are matched to positions suited to their skills and abilities. Job offers are contingent upon a successful background check, drug screening and physical.
Mazda Toyota Manufacturing is hiring approximately 4,000 new team members in order to meet its production projections through 2022.
Team member positions, duties, and details describing the application process can all be found by clicking here.
