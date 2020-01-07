2 men arrested after accused kidnapping, shooting and beating of McCalla man

McCalla, Ala. (WBRC) - A 53-year-old man told authorities two men not only kidnapped him, but tried to kill him on the side of a major road.
Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies say 28-year-old Brian Cecil Lee Parsons and 42-year-old George Brandon Rogers are accused of abducting that man.
Investigators said they took the man from his home at gunpoint and drove him to McCalla in Tuscaloosa County.
The victim told police Parsons and Rogers beat him.
After they got off the interstate, the victim was kicked out of the car and told to walk away. He stated that one of the suspects pointed a rifle at him. As he continued to walk, he was shot in the upper thigh.
Rogers is facing attempted murder and kidnapping charges. Parsons is facing kidnapping and assault charges.
They are both being held on more than $200,000 bond at the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
