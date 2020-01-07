Red Cross disaster trailer stolen in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The American Red Cross of Central Alabama is asking for the public’s help after one of the organization’s disaster trailers was stolen.
Leaders believe it was taken from the organization’s facility off Carmichael Road sometime between Friday night and Monday morning.
The trailer is used for transporting items like cots and blankets to shelters during a disaster.
“When you’re thinking about helping in disaster relief, it’s helping families during recovery. You can’t put a price tag on it, but I would say it’s quite expensive," said Tawanna Robinson with the American Red Cross of Central Alabama.
Leaders say the trucks pulling American Red Cross trailers should also be branded with the American Red Cross name. If the truck doesn’t say American Red Cross, it likely shouldn’t be pulling the trailer.
If you see the trailer or have any information about this case, contact the Montgomery Police Department.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.