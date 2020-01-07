Second round of Montgomery public input meetings start Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mayor Steven L. Reed and the Montgomery United Transition Committee will hold the second round of public meetings to get input from residents.
The meetings will be held Wednesday and Thursday at the Montgomery Small Business Resource Center. Below is an agenda for the meetings:
Transition Committees Wednesday agenda:
- 8 a.m. Economic Development
- 11 a.m. Health & Human Services
- 2 p.m. Cultural Arts
- 5 p.m. Infrastructure
Transition Committees Thursday agenda:
- 11 a.m. Public Safety
- 11 a.m. Education
“We invite everyone with a stake in Montgomery’s future to join us as we tackle a range of issues and share ideas and input on building a better community,” Mayor Reed said. “This is a turning point for Montgomery, and we want as much public involvement as possible as we work to transform our city into a place where everyone has the opportunity to live, learn, and earn.”
Reed announced the creation of the transition committee team in November and said he believes they will help create positive changes for the city.
