Second suspect charged after victim robbed, sexually assaulted

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another person has been charged after police say a victim was sexually assaulted and robbed inside her home.
Capt. Regina Duckett says Joseph Albright, 18, is charged with robbery first degree, sodomy first degree and rape first degree. Albright was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.
According to Duckett, the charges are related to robbery investigation from Dec. 20th. The victim told officers she was meeting someone to sell some property when she was sexually assaulted and robbed.
Another suspect, Patrick Allen Ivey, was also charged in this case.
An arrest report indicates Albright and Ivey held the victim at gunpoint inside her home during the incident. They left with the victim’s wallet and $115.
Albright was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $180,000 bond.
While police say this was not a random act, they do want to remind all citizens that the department precincts have dedicated parking spaces for internet exchange. The precincts are located at 320 N. Ripley Street and 3003 E. South Boulevard, also known as South Central.
