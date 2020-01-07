Strong storms possible Saturday?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A calm, mainly dry work week is in progress across the state, but a strong system will bring a risk of intense thunderstorms to the Southeast by the weekend.
First things first, a very weak system will dash through Alabama late tonight and tomorrow morning. Expect an increase in clouds and a few isolated sprinkles and showers after midnight tonight and before noon tomorrow. Most stay dry, and skies will become sunny again Tuesday afternoon. A clear, cold night is ahead Tuesday night; expect temperatures near freezing by sunrise Wednesday.
Cool, dry weather continues Wednesday and Thursday.
Clouds increase Thursday night, and scattered areas of rain will likely develop on Friday. While we can’t rule out a few claps of thunder Friday, we do not anticipate any severe thunderstorms.
That changes on Saturday, though. The large-scale pattern is supportive of severe weather across the Southeast. This many days out, we’re attempting to identify the general pattern and point out some of the possibilities associated with that pattern.
Here are the four things that concern us about the large-scale pattern. First, a strong surface low tracks northwest of us.
At the surface, wind will stream in from the south and southeast, pushing warm, muggy air into Alabama.
A strong streak of wind, known as the low-level jet, will be present over the state. This enhances wind shear and can contribute to damaging wind gusts.
Finally, we’ll be underneath a deep trough that will enhance lift to produce and maintain storm updrafts.
These “large scale” factors all suggest intense storms, damaging wind and/or a risk of tornadoes on Saturday. But, it is not a slam dunk. There are small-scale factors that actually come up huge on severe weather days - are these storms in a line, a cluster, or out by themselves? Do showers form ahead of the line and stabilize the atmosphere? These small-scale factors will gradually come into better focus as the week progresses, so check back for updates.
As we get closer to Saturday, we’ll be able to offer more specific information on the magnitude and timing of the storm risk.
