Strong storms possible Saturday?

These “large scale” factors all suggest intense storms, damaging wind and/or a risk of tornadoes on Saturday. But, it is not a slam dunk. There are small-scale factors that actually come up huge on severe weather days - are these storms in a line, a cluster, or out by themselves? Do showers form ahead of the line and stabilize the atmosphere? These small-scale factors will gradually come into better focus as the week progresses, so check back for updates.