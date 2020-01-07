Tide’s Henry Ruggs III declares for NFL Draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s standout junior wide receiver, Henry Ruggs III, announced on Twitter Monday he is ready for the next level!
“Today I am excited to announce that I am declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft,” Ruggs said in his Twitter post.
The Montgomery native finishes his Crimson Tide career with 1,716 receiving yards and 24 touchdown catches. His 24 touchdown receptions are third all-time in Alabama history, trailing only Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy.
“I want to start this off by thanking God. Without him, none of this would be possible. To my family, I am forever grateful for your unwavering support. To my friends, teammates, coaching staff, and the University of Alabama, thank you for helping me become the man I am today. And to Rod, you believed in me before I believed in myself, thank you. 3′s up,” Ruggs stated.
In 2019, Ruggs played in 12 games for the Tide, finishing with 40 catches, 746 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. He also added a 75-yard touchdown run.
He began the season on the Biletnikoff Award Watch list with teammates Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith, and Jaylen Waddle.
Ruggs is the second Alabama junior receiver to declare for the NFL Draft. Jerry Jeudy declared for the draft on Jan. 4.
Ruggs was a 5-star recruit out of Lee high school. He accounted for 20 touchdowns his senior season with the Generals in 2016.
