Troy University’s new recreational center to open Wednesday

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy students will not only return from winter break to class Wednesday but also to a new state-of-the-art recreation and fitness center.
The 78,000 square-foot center features a multiactivity court, basketball court, free and circuit weight training areas, aerobic exercise rooms, an outdoor swimming pool, and a multi-level walking track, according to the university.
Finished in just under two years of construction, the building was a student-led initiative. It was paid for through a student recreation fee of $100 per semester, which was implemented in 2016.
The facility is located on the corner of George Wallace Drive and University Avenue where the former basketball arena once stood.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.