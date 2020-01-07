Troy woman arrested after stolen vehicle chase across multiple counties

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement pursued a woman in a stolen vehicle across multiple counties Tuesday before catching and arresting her, according to the Tuskegee Police Department.
The woman, Renece Parnell, 26, of Troy, allegedly stole the vehicle from Brundidge.
Tuskegee police spotted the 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis Tuesday and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver, later identified as Parnell, refused to stop and fled east on U.S. Highway 80.
Officers chased the Mercury through Macon, Lee, and Russell counties before Parnell was arrested by Russell County sheriff’s deputies in Hatchchubbee.
Two passengers in the vehicle were taken into custody by Tuskegee police for additional investigation but were not charged.
Parnell is charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and attempting to elude.
She’s being held at the Macon County Detention Facility.
