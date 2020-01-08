Alabama governor’s doctor considers her ‘cured’ of lung cancer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey released a health update Wednesday regarding her recent treatments for Stage 1 lung cancer.
“Yesterday, my doctors performed a follow-up examination on the site where I received three radiation treatments last September to treat the small, isolated malignancy that was discovered on my lung," Ivey, 75, said. "Needless to say, I was extremely appreciative to receive another good report from my doctor.”
Ivey’s office also released a statement from her physician, Dr. Alex Whitley, of Central Alabama Radiation Oncology, who said that while she will continue routine checkups, "I consider Governor Ivey to be cured.”
“Naturally, I want to thank the Good Lord for His abundant grace in my healing," Ivey said. “This is one more of the many blessings He has bestowed on my life.”
Ivey thanked the team of doctors and the people of Alabama for prayers and support.
“As I travel throughout Alabama, I have been reminded at every stop that Alabamians are the most thoughtful and loving people one will ever meet. I have been humbled by your support during my recovery, and it is my life’s highest honor to serve as your governor.”
