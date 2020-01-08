Basketball great Charles Barkley to donate $1 million to Miles College

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - NBA Hall of Famer and Auburn alum Charles Barkley making a huge donation to Miles College.
Miles head football coach and Athletic Director Reginald Ruffin says Sir Charles is donating $1 million to the college in Fairfield.
Barkley has already donated $1 million to two other historically black colleges, Alabama A&M University in Huntsville, and Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta.
The money is not earmarked for athletics, it’s for the college.
