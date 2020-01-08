Charge upgraded against suspect after Tuskegee shooting victim dies

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man previously charged with attempted murder is now charged with murder after a shooting victim died from his injuries.
According to Tuskegee Police Sgt. Darrius Jones, Tre’von Lyles, 19, was arrested on Wednesday in reference to the murder of 26-year-old Qundravious Fergerson. Fergerson was shot on Dec. 8, 2019, and taken to the East Alabama Medical Center. Lyles was also shot, according to Police Chief Marquez James, and he was taken to Tallassee Hospital.
Lyles was originally arrested in December. After Wednesday’s arrest, he was taken to Macon County Detention Facility.
Anyone with information in this case can call the Montgomery Police Department’s secret witness line at 334-727-9865 or Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.