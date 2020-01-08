Charge upgraded against suspect after Tuskegee shooting victim dies

According to Tuskegee Police Sgt. Darrius Jones, Tre’von Lyles, 19, was arrested on Wednesday in reference to the murder of 26-year-old Qundravious Fergerson. Fergerson was shot on Dec. 8, 2019, and taken to the East Alabama Medical Center. Lyles was also shot, according to Police Chief Marquez James, and he was taken to Tallassee Hospital.