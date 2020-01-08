Crate of puppies rescued over weekend in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crate of pit bull mixes was found over the weekend in Covington County and taken to a shelter in south Alabama.
Troy Animal Rescue Project Director Tiffany Howington says Saturday they received a crate of five pit bull mixes that was found near Gantt Lake. According to Howington, the people found the crate of puppies while walking.
Since Saturday, Howington says the puppies have been properly vetted and are healthy.
She says something like this, where they take in abandoned animals, happens at least once a week - and more often than that in the spring.
If you are unsure about whether you can financially support having a pet, Howington says the best thing to do is wait until you’re financially in a position to do so.
If anyone is interested in adopting the puppies they can call the shelter at 334-508-2367 or search on Petfinder.
Troy Animal Rescue Project is a non-profit, no-kill, volunteer rescue organization located in Brundige, Alabama. Later this year Howington says former Jamey Johnson band member Chris Hennessee will play a concert to benefit Troy Animal Rescue Project.
