‘Filth, smell, insects.’ Dozens travel to Montgomery to stop poop trains

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - About 50 people traveled to Montgomery Tuesday to oppose anything to allow human waste to be transported to Alabama for agricultural purposes.
Many remembered when the so-called poop trains caused problems for folks in West Jefferson County.
The hearing was at the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. ADEM leaders were there to get the public’s input on regulations for ADEM to have a say over bringing waste products to be used as fertilizer for Alabama farmers.
ADEM did not have any authority to regulate the poop trains, but new regulations would allow them to set up requirements and notification of waste coming to Alabama for agricultural purposes.
Adamsville resident Tammi Taylor has her doubts. Taylor said, “I don’t trust them. When they brought the sludge into my community they didn’t tell us what it was.”
One man came from Baldwin County with his young baby daughter. Matthew Thomley says he as video or feces on a county road. “I find it to be inhumane, completely inhumane to dump bio-hazardous feces next to Alabamians who don’t have access to municipal water systems,” Thomley said.
David Brasfield of West Jefferson said, “Almost two years ago we had filth, smell, insects, buzzards. Overall odors you cant tolerate.”
While ADEM listened the Alabama River Alliance asked for them to delay consideration of the regulations until there could be more discussion.
One ADEM official says if waste is transported into Alabama from out of state they can’t stop it because of federal intestate commerce law.
ADEM could make some changes to the proposed legislation and then present to the ADEM commission which meets in February.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.