How to get students motivated for the rest of the school year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many students are back in school, signaling the end of the holiday break. Now, it’s time to get them back on their regular routine and that can be tough after the long break. But, parents, you can help.
Dr. Ann Roy Moore, superintendent of Montgomery County Schools, says help your child end the day with a good night’s rest and start their morning with a good breakfast. Both can lead to good habits at school and at home.
“They need to be able to do their homework, they need to study some and read a lot, whatever they like to read,” Moore said. "It’s so important to develop the brain and do their homework. "
She also says parents can help their child understand the importance of good behavior at school and how it helps with the learning process.
“Parents can reinforce the importance of school," she said. "They may not be able to do Algebra I but they can talk to their student about how important it is to pay attention to their teacher when he or she is doing Algebra.”
In the end, it all adds up to getting off to a good start now that the holidays are over.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.