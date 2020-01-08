4 suspects arrested after search warrant executed in Beauregard

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - Four suspects are were arrested and are facing multiple charges after a search warrant was executed in Beauregard on Tuesday.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of Lee Road 43 in reference to a stolen vehicle. During the search, investigators located the stolen vehicle in the backyard of the residence and drug paraphernalia inside of the residence. One person was taken into custody.
The investigation continued to the 300 block of Lee Road 114 where additional suspects were arrested.
The identity of the suspects and their charges are listed below:
Bridget Suzanne Nelson, 37
- First-degree receiving stolen property
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
- Bond: $6,000
Virginia Michelle Beaulieu, 41
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
- Bond: $4,000
Joseph Henry Beaulieu, 38
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
- Bond: $1,000
Keith Arnold Weldon, 54
- Probation violation for possession of a controlled substance, second-degree theft of property, third-degree burglary
- Three failure to appear warrants for no insurance, driving while license revoked, third-degree criminal trespass
- No Bond
The investigation is ongoing and additional arrested are anticipated.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.