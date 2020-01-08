Tuskegee University’s president takes medical leave of absence

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University President Dr. Lily McNair is taking a medical leave of absence for an undisclosed health issue, according to a statement released by the university’s board of trustees.
McNair will miss most of the spring semester starting Jan. 15.
“Life sometimes presents us with unforeseen circumstances in our personal lives that cross over into our professional ones as well. Today’s matter is one of those situations,” said Board of Trustees Chair Norma Clayton in a letter announcing the news.
“Please be assured that Dr. McNair is fully committed to returning to her presidential duties upon her recovery,” Clayton wrote. “The university’s day-to-day executive-level operations are in the hands of a full complement of cabinet leaders...”
McNair, who has more than 30 years of experience in higher education, became the historic university’s eighth president and its first female president in July 2018.
A native of New Jersey, she holds an undergraduate degree in psychology from Princeton University, and master’s and doctoral degrees in psychology from the State University of New York at Stony Brook.
Dr. Ruby L. Perry, the dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine and a Tuskegee alumna, has been named as acting president during McNair’s leave.
