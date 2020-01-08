Woman charged with 21 counts of theft from Millbrook business

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - A Millbrook woman is charged with 21 counts of fourth-degree theft of property after allegedly stealing from one business on multiple occasions.
According to Millbrook Police Chief PK Johnson, Jennifer Dawn Rawls, 45, was arrested Tuesday and taken into custody at her home. Her charges stem from a series of thefts at a business, which was reported Monday. Loss prevention personnel state an offender entered the business on numerous occasions between Nov. 17 and Dec. 22.
Rawls is accused of selecting assorted merchandise and going to the self-checkout counter, and each time she would scan some merchandise but fail to scan other items. Loss prevention personnel were able to learn the suspect’s identity and obtain warrants for each case of theft from the business.
Rawls was transported to the Elmore County Jail, where she was placed under a $10,500 bond.
