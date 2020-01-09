Airbus to expand production in Mobile, add jobs

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - European aircraft manufacturer Airbus says it’s expanding production at its plant on the U.S. Gulf Coast in Alabama.
Airbus said Thursday it will spend $40 million to construct new facilities and add 275 jobs in Mobile.
It plans to increase production of its A320 family of aircraft to seven per month by the beginning of next year.
The move comes amid a tariff dispute. A World Trade Organization panel ruled in December that the European Union hasn’t complied with an order to end illegal subsidies for Airbus.
The Trump administration imposed tariffs on nearly $7.5 billion worth of EU goods in October.
