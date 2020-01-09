Courtyard By The River opens in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A real estate agent is doing her part to help revitalize a part of downtown Selma.
Joyce Shivers Harris has opened Courtyard by the River on Green Street. That’s only a block from the St. James Hotel. Harris envisions a venue with all types of functions along the river.
“You can have weddings, receptions, birthday parties, anniversaries but my main goal for the building is date night because marriages are in trouble," said Harris.
Harris says the building used to be a grocery warehouse back in the day. It was slated to be torn down but Harris says she had a vision for it and decided to buy it. Harris says she’s already received several commitments to rent out the building.
