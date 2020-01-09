Family, community rally around brother and sister hit by car

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Walter Pulley and his sister Beverly Pulley Campbell have made hundreds of connections throughout the River Region and beyond.
“Anybody in the media knows Walter because he calls everybody,” said ESPN’s “The Ticket” host Doug Amos.
Walter, 58, is also a regular caller to WSFA 12 News. He talks about his love of Alabama football, the Lee High School generals, his family and makes sure that we’re all doing okay.
So when tragedy struck, it hit the community hard.
On Dec. 26, Beverly and Walter were walking home from Walmart on Grandview Road in Millbrook when they were struck by a distracted driver on Kensley Lane, according to the Millbrook Police Department. Walter suffered non-life threatening injuries, including a broken arm, some broken ribs and a fracture under his eye.
Beverly, who is at UAB Hospital, is in much worse condition.
“Breaks and fractures pretty much from head to toe, multiple fractures in her pelvis. Some fractures in her lower back. Spinal injuries in the neck. She also had a brain bleed and suffered some time without oxygen,” said Beverly’s daughter Heather Perry.
Beverly, 61, was a full-time caregiver for her adult daughter with special needs.
“We don’t know at this point if she’s going to be able to do that ever again,” said Walter and Beverly’s sister Donna Pulley Landry.
“I’m up for the job. I always kind of knew having a special needs sister that I would have this at some point, but now we’re looking at it potentially being both of them, so it’s a big change for us,” Perry said.
To help with some of the expenses, the family has created a GoFundMe page that has raised over $5,000, but some people want to help even more.
“We’re going to try to do something more personal as well through just the radio station. Something is going to happen within the next few weeks, we’re going to come up with some ideas to do something really special for Walter and his family,” Amos said.
As for now, the family is focusing on the positives.
“We have a long road, but we know we’re going to get there,” Perry said.
The family is using this as an opportunity to talk about the dangers of distracted driving. They say that they want more laws to help victims of distracted driving.
