BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - WTVY is reporting that the suspect involved in a law enforcement standoff in Barbour County has been taken into custody.
Multiple agencies are on the scene after a man claiming to have a gun stood off law enforcement. Responding agencies reportedly include Barbour County Sheriff’s Office, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, and Houston County Sheriff’s Office.
According to neighbors, the standoff has closed Hwy 51 north of Ariton on the way to Clio.
According to someone living nearby, the hostage-taker may have been holding his grandparents.
Copyright 2020 WTVY. All rights reserved.